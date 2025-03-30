Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $36.03 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,890 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MetLife worth $36,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in MetLife by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $79.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.30 and a 1-year high of $89.05.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.05). MetLife had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 36.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $101.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on MetLife from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MetLife

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.