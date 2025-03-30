Oaktree Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oaktree Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,833 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. CLSA raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.70.

Infosys Stock Down 2.7 %

Infosys stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.04 and a 52 week high of $23.63. The stock has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 31.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

