Linde (ETR:LIN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €426.45 ($463.53) and traded as high as €432.00 ($469.57). Linde shares last traded at €430.20 ($467.61), with a volume of 26,429 shares.

Linde Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $211.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.83, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €431.33 and its 200 day moving average price is €426.49.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.