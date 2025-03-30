Intrust Bank NA Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,843 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $214.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.99. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $188.85 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

