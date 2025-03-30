The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Trimmed by Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $535,000. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,682,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 59,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TRV opened at $261.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.56.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 19.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.00.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

