Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Fiserv from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $214.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Fiserv from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.55, for a total value of $10,599,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 227,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,637,326.05. This represents a 16.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $216.15 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.98 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 20th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.