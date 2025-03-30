Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Holdings Raised by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Fabrinet by 304.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,012,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,145,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fabrinet Stock Performance

FN opened at $195.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.21. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $159.69 and a twelve month high of $281.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.43.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

