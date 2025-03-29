Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 1,862 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.5% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $165.82 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $125.78 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $860.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.34.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.6855 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.