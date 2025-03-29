MV Capital Management Inc. Sells 119 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

MV Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 158.5% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.65, for a total transaction of $1,003,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,714.45. This trade represents a 12.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,694 shares of company stock valued at $8,938,132 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Marriott International from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on Marriott International from $246.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.05.

Marriott International Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $237.01 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.55 and a 12 month high of $307.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.08. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

