KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 15,200 Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,665,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Crocs by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 447 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Crocs news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 4,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $511,325.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,565.25. The trade was a 13.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $1,600,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,870.87. This trade represents a 14.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.53.

Crocs Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX opened at $105.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.01. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.25 and a 12-month high of $165.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.25. Crocs had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 46.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Featured Stories

