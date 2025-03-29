Sei Investments Co. Buys 36,914 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 89.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,914 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.20% of MSA Safety worth $12,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at $1,131,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 4th quarter worth about $362,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in MSA Safety by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,345,000 after buying an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,468,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $148.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $147.77 and a fifty-two week high of $200.61.

MSA Safety Dividend Announcement

MSA Safety ( NYSE:MSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. MSA Safety had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 28.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MSA. DA Davidson started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on MSA Safety from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSA Safety

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,007. The trade was a 16.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.