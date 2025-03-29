Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Purchases 198 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 664,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,553 shares during the period. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 269,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $104.01 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $112.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.