WealthTrak Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,980 iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 502.9% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 80,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 67,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $59.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.05 and a 1-year high of $60.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

