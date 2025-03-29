DnB Asset Management AS Has $33.73 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 267,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $33,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFS Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $109.66 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $154.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.44. The stock has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.57.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

