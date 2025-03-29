Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cipher Mining Trading Down 18.3 %
CIFRW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 161,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,375. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.
Cipher Mining Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Mining
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.