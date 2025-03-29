Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cipher Mining Trading Down 18.3 %

CIFRW stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.32. 161,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,375. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

