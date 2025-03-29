Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2949 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NVW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $50.63.

About Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF

The Roundhill NVDA WeeklyPay ETF (NVW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund is an actively managed fund seeking to provide weekly distributions and 1.2x leveraged exposure to the weekly price return of Nvidia stock (NVDA). NVW was launched on Feb 19, 2025 and is issued by Roundhill.

