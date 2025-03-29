Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF (NYSEARCA:NVW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 28th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2949 per share on Tuesday, April 1st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA NVW traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,418. Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF has a 52 week low of $34.87 and a 52 week high of $50.63.
About Roundhill NVDA Weeklypay ETF
