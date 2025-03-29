Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) Short Interest Down 36.9% in March

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 36.9% from the February 28th total of 242,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Check-Cap Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ CHEK traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.79. 15,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,541. Check-Cap has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Check-Cap in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based screening technology that utilizes ultra-low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule for detection of suspected polyps; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back through biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis, and report generation.

