Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 2,900.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $12.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.71. Straumann has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This is a positive change from Straumann’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

SAUHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. William Blair upgraded Straumann to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

