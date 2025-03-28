Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.89 and last traded at $61.44, with a volume of 1666687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.64.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Up 4.8 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $620.54 million, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.32.
Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a $0.1476 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th.
Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.