Slagle Financial LLC Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Slagle Financial LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.7% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 67.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Pfizer by 7.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 8,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 3.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,478,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,007,000 after acquiring an additional 435,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,685,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $142.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

