The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lowered by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,669 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 9,209 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $55,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.64.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

