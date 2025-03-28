Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $10.62. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.

Servotronics Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 211.44 and a beta of 0.51.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.37) EPS.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Servotronics stock. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Servotronics worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.

