Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and traded as low as $10.62. Servotronics shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 278 shares changing hands.
Servotronics Stock Up 0.7 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.95 million, a PE ratio of 211.44 and a beta of 0.51.
Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The conglomerate reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter. Servotronics had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 0.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.37) EPS.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Servotronics
About Servotronics
Servotronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets servo-control components and other technology products for aerospace, military, and medical applications in the United States and internationally. It offers high-performance servo valves, including torque motor, hydraulic, and pneumatic valves. The company offers its products to products are sold to commercial aerospace, government, medical, and industrial markets.
