Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and traded as low as $1.99. Aqua Metals shares last traded at $2.04, with a volume of 42,319 shares.

Aqua Metals Stock Up 6.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $14.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aqua Metals stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,341,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 19.67% of Aqua Metals worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in reinventing metals recycling activities with its patented AquaRefining technology. The company's technology produces metals and alloys that can be returned into the battery manufacturing supply chain markets, as well as sells metals for use in various advanced manufacturing industries.

