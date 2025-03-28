Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 94,658 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 94,658 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $13,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,018,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cooper Companies by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,086,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,265 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,210 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $84.98 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $112.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.25 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cooper Companies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.25.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

