Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Trims Position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.70% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 2.4% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 346.6% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, CFO Vojin Todorovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $623,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,127.25. This trade represents a 16.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $247,841.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,154.16. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,666 shares of company stock worth $7,010,081 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on BBW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BBW opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.59. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $150.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 38.35% and a net margin of 10.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

