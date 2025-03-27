Insider Selling: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Sells £7,936.60 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90), for a total value of £7,936.60 ($10,218.36).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Down 0.0 %

LON LLOY opened at GBX 73.36 ($0.94) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 59.69. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 49.42 ($0.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 74.46 ($0.96).

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported GBX 6.30 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 11.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.11 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.06. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.95%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLOY. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.80) to GBX 71 ($0.91) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.79) to GBX 71 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 62.40 ($0.80).

About Lloyds Banking Group

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

