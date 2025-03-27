Insider Buying: Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Buys £151,000 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Liz Hewitt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £151,000 ($194,412.26).

Glencore Price Performance

GLEN stock opened at GBX 304.30 ($3.92) on Thursday. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 298.40 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The stock has a market cap of £46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 369.54.

Get Glencore alerts:

Glencore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Glencore’s payout ratio is -280.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.05) price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.18) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 480 ($6.18) to GBX 440 ($5.66) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Glencore in a research note on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 380 ($4.89) price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 476.43 ($6.13).

View Our Latest Research Report on Glencore

Glencore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.