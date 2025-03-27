Insider Buying: Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Insider Buys £151,000 in Stock

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Free Report) insider Liz Hewitt bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.89) per share, for a total transaction of £151,000 ($194,412.26).
Glencore Price Performance
GLEN stock opened at GBX 304.30 ($3.92) on Thursday. Glencore plc has a 52-week low of GBX 298.40 ($3.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 506.72 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.14. The stock has a market cap of £46.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 336.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 369.54.
Glencore Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Glencore’s payout ratio is -280.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on Glencore
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore is one of the world’s largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 60 commodities that advance everyday life. Through a network of assets, customers and suppliers that spans the globe, we produce, process, recycle, source, market and distribute the commodities that support decarbonisation while meeting the energy needs of today.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Glencore
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Energy Transfer: Powering Data With Dividends and Diversification
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Qualcomm Stock Is Coiling for a Breakout
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Alphabet Too Cheap to Ignore After Its Recent Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.