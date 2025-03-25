Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

TDC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NYSE:TDC opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day moving average is $29.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. Teradata has a 12 month low of $21.80 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.75.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). Teradata had a return on equity of 149.16% and a net margin of 6.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Teradata by 46.3% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 113,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. UNICOM Systems Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,162,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Teradata by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,071,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,843,000 after purchasing an additional 369,123 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth about $932,000. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 46.8% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 144,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

