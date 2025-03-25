Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Noah had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 23.53%.

Noah Trading Up 0.8 %

NOAH traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $11.25. The stock had a trading volume of 140,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,068. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Noah has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $742.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (up from $10.50) on shares of Noah in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Noah from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Noah from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Services.

