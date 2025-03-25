TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Kirill Klip Sells 400,000 Shares

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.
Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 11th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00.
- On Friday, February 7th, Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.
TNR Gold Price Performance
TNR Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,563. TNR Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TNR Gold Company Profile
TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.
