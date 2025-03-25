TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR) Director Kirill Klip Sells 400,000 Shares

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) Director Kirill Klip sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$24,000.00.

Kirill Klip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TNR Gold alerts:

On Tuesday, March 11th, Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total value of C$13,000.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Kirill Klip sold 600,000 shares of TNR Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.06, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00.

TNR Gold Price Performance

TNR Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,563. TNR Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.04 and a 1-year high of C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.28 target price on shares of TNR Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TNR Gold

TNR Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.