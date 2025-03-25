Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG) vs. Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI) Financial Review

Green Earth Technologies (OTCMKTS:GETG – Get Free Report) and Standard Lithium (NYSE:SLI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Standard Lithium”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A N/A $108.82 million $0.59 2.22

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Earth Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Standard Lithium 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Green Earth Technologies and Standard Lithium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Standard Lithium has a consensus target price of $3.95, suggesting a potential upside of 201.53%. Given Standard Lithium’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Standard Lithium is more favorable than Green Earth Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Green Earth Technologies has a beta of 16.79, indicating that its share price is 1,579% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Standard Lithium has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 20.6% of Green Earth Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Standard Lithium shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Green Earth Technologies and Standard Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Earth Technologies N/A N/A N/A Standard Lithium N/A -11.52% -10.25%

About Green Earth Technologies

Green Earth Technologies, Inc. creates, develops, markets, sells, and distributes bio-based performance and cleaning products to the oil and gas well service, automotive aftermarket, outdoor power equipment, and marine markets worldwide. The company offers well services products, including well stimulation, sump remediation, and surface washing agents, as well as storage tank, oil field rig, and equipment cleaners; and performance products, such as motor oils, racing oils, engine oils, fuel stabilizers, and other lubricants. It also provides outdoor power equipment and cleaning chemicals comprising pressure washer equipment, multipurpose-multi surface cleaner, foam and oxy foam blaster, and grill and surface cleaner, as well as concrete cleaner and degreaser, siding and all purpose cleaner, and mold and mildew stain remover; and automotive appearance products consisting of car wash, wheel cleaner and brake dust shield, tire shine, glass cleaner, interior protectant, and rain repellent and anti-fog products. The company sells its products under the G-CLEAN, Well Wake-UP, G-OIL, and G-MARINE brands. It sells its products directly, as well as through distribution agreements with wholesalers, contractual arrangements with independent sales and marketing professionals, and the Internet. The company serves home centers, mass retail outlets, automotive stores, and equipment manufacturers. Green Earth Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd. in December 2016. Standard Lithium Ltd. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

