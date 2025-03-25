Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 187437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

