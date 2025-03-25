Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Posted by on Mar 25th, 2025

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.33 and last traded at $9.33, with a volume of 187437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.07.

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.