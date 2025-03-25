Consolidated Water (CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Consolidated Water to post earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Consolidated Water Trading Down 10.3 %
NASDAQ:CWCO opened at $23.77 on Tuesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.02. The stock has a market cap of $377.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.19.
Consolidated Water Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.
About Consolidated Water
Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.
