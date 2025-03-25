Precision BioSciences (DTIL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.09) per share and revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter.

Precision BioSciences Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTIL opened at $5.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of 94.02 and a beta of 1.59. Precision BioSciences has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $15.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.66.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider J. Jefferson Smith sold 10,287 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $49,274.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,440 shares in the company, valued at $418,837.60. This trade represents a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 36,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $172,033.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,096.29. This represents a 25.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $39,946 and sold 47,279 shares valued at $222,064. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.