Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.41 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 222733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

Get Compañía Cervecerías Unidas alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Stock Down 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,979,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after acquiring an additional 87,318 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. purchased a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 54,372 shares during the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía Cervecerías Unidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.