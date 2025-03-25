Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $39.85, with a volume of 578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.68.

Marui Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.26.

Marui Group (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Marui Group had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $418.97 million for the quarter.

Marui Group Company Profile

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

