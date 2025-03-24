Top Airline Stocks To Consider – March 24th

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines Group are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares in companies that operate commercial air transportation services, giving investors a stake in the business and its profits. Their performance is influenced by variables such as fuel costs, travel demand, and regulatory factors, which can lead to significant market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL traded up $4.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.19. 3,962,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,663,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.91. 4,185,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,050,090. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.25. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.80. 14,557,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,656,133. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

