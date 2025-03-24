Ecommerce Stocks To Follow Today – March 21st

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, W.W. Grainger, GameStop, and Regal Rexnord are the five Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are equities of companies that primarily operate in digital commerce, facilitating the buying and selling of goods and services online. These stocks represent investments in firms that leverage internet technology, digital payment systems, and advanced logistics to drive their business models and growth initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Walmart stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.01. The stock had a trading volume of 12,965,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,896,963. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart has a 52-week low of $58.56 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a market capitalization of $689.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Shares of CL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.49. 3,430,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,200,720. The company has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.38. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CL

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

NYSE:GWW traded down $2.74 on Friday, reaching $970.92. 113,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,421. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,039.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,075.42. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $874.98 and a 12 month high of $1,227.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GWW

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 3,573,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,318,334. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.58. GameStop has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $64.83. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.84 and a beta of -0.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GME

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

RRX traded down $2.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.88. 313,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,244. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. Regal Rexnord has a 12-month low of $113.73 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RRX

Featured Stories