Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK) Insider Acquires A$130,136.33 in Stock

Thorney Technologies Ltd (ASX:TEK – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Waislitz purchased 1,032,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$130,136.33 ($81,846.75).

Thorney Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $51.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Thorney Technologies Company Profile

Thorney Technologies Ltd invests in technology related companies. The company was formerly known as Australian Renewable Fuels Limited and changed its name to Thorney Technologies Ltd in December 2016. Thorney Technologies Ltd was founded in 2005 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

