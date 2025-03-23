Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (MINN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06 on March 31st

Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MINN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0565 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This is a 28.6% increase from Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Shares of Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.05. 411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,121. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Mairs & Power Minnesota Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.60.
