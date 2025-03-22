Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (AAPW) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF (NYSEARCA:AAPW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 21st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1213 per share on Tuesday, March 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th.
Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of AAPW traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285. Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86.
About Roundhill AAPL WeeklyPay ETF
