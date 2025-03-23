Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect Kiora Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.64) per share and revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KPRX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $6.48.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

