Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Enerpac Tool Group Price Performance

Enerpac Tool Group stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12 month low of $34.47 and a 12 month high of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

