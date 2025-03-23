Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 125.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,666 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 12.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 61,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPK opened at $123.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.54. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1-year low of $98.32 and a 1-year high of $134.20.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.84 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.58%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chesapeake Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

