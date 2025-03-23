Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 98 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 39 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 54 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1,130.00 to $738.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $973.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock opened at $658.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $689.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $815.71. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $642.00 and a 52-week high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

