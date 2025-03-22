ZEGA Investments LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical
In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total transaction of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,502,019.30. This represents a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG
Intuitive Surgical Price Performance
NASDAQ ISRG opened at $492.49 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $175.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $562.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.34.
Intuitive Surgical Company Profile
Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intuitive Surgical
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- FedEx Delivers Another Crushing Blow to Its Stock Price
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Analysts Stay Bullish on Rocket Lab as Signs of a Bottom Emerge
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Micron Stock Will Retest All-Time Highs This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.