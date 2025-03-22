Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 44.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Booking stock opened at $4,617.26 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3,180.00 and a 12 month high of $5,337.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,789.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,694.74. The stock has a market cap of $151.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price target (up previously from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Erste Group Bank lowered Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $5,500.00 to $5,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

