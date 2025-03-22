StorageVault Canada (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Trading Up 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 112,921 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 369% from the average daily volume of 24,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.67.

StorageVault Canada Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.99.

StorageVault Canada Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

