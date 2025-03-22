Invesque (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Shares Down 2.1% – Here’s What Happened

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 12,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 64,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

Invesque Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10.

About Invesque

(Get Free Report)

Invesque Inc operates as a health care real estate company in North America. The company's investment property portfolio includes investments in independent living, assisted living, memory care, skilled nursing, and transitional care properties. It also includes investments in owner occupied seniors housing properties, including the ownership of real estate properties, as well as provides management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.