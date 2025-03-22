ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW) Share Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:SDOW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.78 and traded as high as $53.88. ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 shares last traded at $52.90, with a volume of 2,034,960 shares traded.

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDOW. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,276,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 by 225,955.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 during the 4th quarter valued at about $763,000.

About ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30

ProShares UltraPro Short Dow30 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to three times (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (the Index). The Index is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The Index includes 30 large-cap, United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

